Ralston and Plattsmouth public schools celebrate "Be Kind Day"

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Be kind: it's a basic thing, but we sometimes need to be reminded.

That's why every year Ralston and Plattsmouth public schools hold an event called "Be Kind Day."

On Friday, kids signed a school banner promising to say nice things, do nice deeds, and treat people with courtesy and respect.

They do all of this while using the hashtag #bekind and make a pledge, which can be done in-person or online.

"I love being kind whenever I can, I try and be kind 24/7. I am kind to students, teachers, in any way I possibly can whether that is helping a student who dropped all of their work or complimenting a teacher on her outfit," said Mia Yochum, Ralston High School senior.

Tonight the kids will wear their Be Kind t-shirts to Ralston High School's first home football game of the season. They will also have some kind and fun halftime activities.

