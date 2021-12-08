Ralston Arena renamed Liberty First Credit Union Arena

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Leaders from the City of Ralston and arena management group, Spectra, announced Wednesday that Ralston Arena will be renamed Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Frank Wilber, president and CEO of Liberty First Credit Union (LFCU), said the company decided to be Ralston Arena's naming rights partner because of the sense of community at the facility.

"It's more than just an arena," said Wilber. "It's a community hub that brings people together. I am an avid recreational hockey player, and the arena hosts several hockey leagues and a variety of other accessible, local events. It makes the Metro a better place. As a company that believes in 'People Helping People,' we view this opportunity as a natural fit."

Wilber added that Spectra and the City of Ralston are striving to make the arena a top-notch entertainment venue that will feature sold-out national acts and local events that will help build the community.

Some national acts announced at the arena earlier this week include Cole Swindell and Alice Cooper.

