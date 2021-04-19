Ralston business blossoming into fast-growing company

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — As we continue to highlight women-owned businesses in the metro area, 3 News Now visited a Ralston-based company, where an idea that started out as something cheap and fun to make for customers at a bar has blossomed into a fast-growing company with big ideas.

"We're literally the only company in the United States that sells solely deviled eggs, especially gourmet deviled eggs,” said Raechel Van Buskirk, CEO of Deviled Egg Co. “It's something that tastes good and looks good, it's gluten-free, keto-friendly. We have dairy-free, soy, and vegetarian options."

With help from I See It Ventures, which can be described as the "Shark Tank" of Omaha, the deviled egg business was given the tools to grow.

"I had the passion, and I had the drive, and I had this great idea that I knew could work, but I didn't have accounting experience,” Van Buskirk said. “I didn't have the level of sales that I needed, I didn't understand SEO, or website development, or all of those things that you need to know to be successful. It was so amazing to be brought into this and have them at your fingertips just to mentor you."

In just a few months, the company has grown from solely word-of-mouth clients, to being sold in Hy-Vee stores during the holidays, to partnering with Ralston-based Abraham Catering.

"We have the Deviled Egg Co. trailer. We're excited about all those events coming up with Junk Stock, and the farmer's markets. We've been asked to do private events at churches, and things like that.,” Van Buskirk said.

The women of Deviled Egg Co. are not stopping with local recognition. They want to be known nationwide.

"Very soon we will be announcing our nationwide shipping, which is so exciting to be able to ship our eggs,” said Shameah Sayed, social media manager at Deviled Egg Co. “We've seen a huge demand from people around the country."

All of this growth has allowed them to focus on giving back to the community.

"Deviled Egg Co., especially during the holidays, really made a focus to give back to all of those essential workers,” said Alex Hirchert, advertising specialist at Deviled Egg Co. “I come from a family of essential workers, so I was able to get my sister and her workplace free deviled eggs. We were able to give some to Methodist Hospital. There was a big Open Door Mission donation of about 1,500 eggs just this past Easter."

The woman-owned business has employed other women as well, including one recent graduate from UNO.

"It is very inspiring at such a young age to be able to see Raechel kind of taking charge of this business and just learning from her as an empowered woman,” Sayed said.

Van Buskirk knows she would never have grown as fast as she did without the help from her staff.

"I've been in the service industry for so long and you miss so many holidays, and so many special events, and to know that all of these people are doing that for me, it's not something that you take for granted,” she said.

DEVILED EGG CO.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.