Ralston Fire Chief provides details on Thursday's fire; discarded smoking materials ignition source

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A house in Ralston is deemed a total loss following a fire on Thursday.

Ralston Fire Department Chief Kevin Eischeid said that the source of the fire was discarded smoking materials, which ignited the fire outside of the front door of the residence just before 9 a.m. From there, it traveled inside the door frame and to the roof.

When firefighters arrived to the home, heavy smoke and flames were visible. It took crews 25 minutes to extinguish the fire, and though the house was a loss, there were no residents present during the blaze and there were no injuries or fatalities.

The Red Cross was contacted to help assist the displaced residents.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.