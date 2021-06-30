Ralston fireworks on Independence Day; what you need to know

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Ralston is known for its Independence Day festivities. Before you head over to join in the fun, here's what the Ralston Police want the public to know.
#IndependenceDay2021 is nearly upon us. If you are coming to enjoy the festivities in Ralston, please take time to look at the information posted below. This information includes the parade route and what time streets will be closed. #RalstonPD pic.twitter.com/kB0Eentoy1— Ralston Police (@RalstonPolice) June 30, 2021