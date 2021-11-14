Ralston High School students help community by raking yards Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When you think of fall, what comes to mind? Maybe cooler temperatures, bonfires, and pumpkins?

There are also leaves. Lots and lots of leaves.

Luckily some good samaritans from Ralston High School came to the rescue to help their community.

Saturday morning, National Honor Society students divided up into teams and worked together to rake and clean up yards in Ralston.

Some of the residents can't rake due to age, time or physical ability.

"My group specifically has already visited the house today of someone who has been diagnosed with leukemia and unfortunately isn't able to do a lot himself nor is his wife able to help, so we were able to go there and be nice and be able to help him," said Jacob Myers, a senior at Ralston High School.

The National Honor Society also plans on working with Habitat for Humanity.

