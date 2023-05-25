Ralston Police investigating in-custody death of 26-year-old

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Ralston Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred early Thursday morning.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to Ralston Police, on Thursday around 12:04 a.m., a Ralston Police Officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 72nd and Harrison Street.

Within seconds, the suspect vehicle drove through the intersection and went up and over the southwest curb, and continued southbound where it struck a street sign and came to rest, said police.

Upon approach, Ralston Police said, the officer located an unresponsive male party down inside of the car.

Ralston Volunteer Fire Department and Papillion Fire Department responded to the scene and took a 26-year-old male to the hospital with a life-threatening injury which he later succumbed to.

According to Ralston Police, a handgun was located inside the vehicle and the preliminary investigation determined the person suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office was notified of the potential in-custody death and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in the investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.