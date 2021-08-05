Ralston Public Schools to require masks in elementary schools; optional for middle and high school

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an updated return-to-school plan, Ralston Public Schools will require masks to be worn in elementary schools and will be optional for middle and high schools students and staff at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

In the updated safety standards, the school district reads:

All who visit/learn in our elementary school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask inside our elementary facilities during the school day when children are present.



School day includes school hours and Lil’ Rams (before and after school program) to start the 2021-2022 school year. Elementary staff have the option to wear or not wear a mask when NOT working with students in PK-6 (Example: when working just teacher to teacher, in an isolated space, or in the lounge).



It is highly recommended that any staff member that has not been fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask if they are unable to keep socially distanced (6 feet separation) from other staff members. The District strongly recommends all staff members, parents, and students who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine and are otherwise eligible to consider getting the vaccine. Students will not be required to wear masks while outside, to include arrival/dismissal, recess, and other outside activities.

The updated instructions can be found on the Ralston Public Schools website.

