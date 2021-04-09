Ralston revitalization project continues to bring more jobs to the area

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Ralston revitalization project is already causing a positive ripple effect as more jobs continue to trickle into the area.

"We've already brought about 20 new good jobs here to Ralston, and we intend on bringing quite a few more. That will come mostly from the businesses that we are helping and funding. We have our own little "Shark Tank of Omaha" here and we are investing in new businesses that have high growth potential, so we expect that the jobs will keep flowing," said Gordon Whitten CEO I See It Ventures.

One of those new jobs is a company whose CEO and Co-Founder was born and raised in Omaha.

"I was inspired to start this business based on dozens of conversations with people around the community, knowing that there were awesome things happening here but that they just couldn't find it today with current tools on Facebook, Eventbrite, or Google or other places, and that really drove me nuts and convinced me that there had to be a better way to do this," said Andrew Prystai CEO and Co-Founder Event Vesta.

You can currently find Event Vesta online, but they are hoping to launch their app by the end of the month, which will be used nationwide by providing you with events in your area.

"We think the timing is right, it was tough getting through the pandemic, but now that we are on the other side of it, and now that we are teamed up with I See It Ventures, things are really looking promising,"said Billy Martin Chief Revenue Officer Event Vesta.

The opening of the flagship store in the Granary District will be mid to late May, bringing a new concept to the area of selling reclaimed or recycled goods.

"We're selecting really high end, high design lines or home building products and furniture. We actually travel out to Aspen, out to the Rocky Mountains, and we select the pieces that are coming out of homes that are sold or are going to be remolded," said Jody Strauch Co-owner of Out of the Box.

The store will be called Out of the Box, and it will have three floors full of unique items.

"We mark our price considerably lower. So it gives everybody and opportunity to contribute or participate in environmental green shopping," said Strauch.

Bushwackers will also be getting a face lift, with exciting plans lined up.

"We're going to be building new decks out front, and an outdoor event venue that could house up to 2,000 people for big events, with a 27-foot LED screen we will be able to do live bands, some awesome acts like Lindsay Ell coming in at the end of May. So, we are really excited about the outdoor venue as a part of the residential and commercial redevelopment," said Whitten.

Bushwackers is a historical landmark in Ralston that will remain open during the construction and development of the Granary District.

I See It Ventures