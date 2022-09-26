Ralston Superintendent, Mark Adler, to retire next year

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — A staple in the Ralston community announced Monday he is retiring.

The Ralston School Board approved the resignation of Mark Adler, Ralston Superintendent since 2012.

“I have worked tirelessly to cultivate a positive collaborative culture with students, staff and the community,” said Adler in his retirement letter to the board.

In the middle of Adler’s tenure, he had to navigate a family tragedy, the suicide of one of his sons, Reid.

Adler then used his energy to spread the #BeKind movement that all metro-area schools adopted.

“No matter where we were on our journey, members of the Ralston Public Schools community wrapped us in their arms and carried us through,” said Adler.

He will leave the post at the end of next June.

“I hope I left this place better than I found it,” said Adler.

