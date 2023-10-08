Ralston Volunteer Fire Department honors those who have served

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — At Ralston's Koch Park, you can hear the music.

"I've grown up in this department my whole life," said Ralston Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Eischied.

Eischied knows firsthand the responsibility of saving lives. Eischied and other responders in a salute to honor those who served the Ralston community.

"Having a chance to remember them for their service and give their family an opportunity to come out here as well, just means a lot to me," he said.

It's in effort with the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department Honor Guard who read the names of those who passed in the last 20 years.

"These are your grandparents, parents, spouses, kids," said United States Air Force Chaplin Zachary Bennett. "These are your folks that are just everyday people that you know in town. And they've answered the call to serve and make this place safer."

The all-volunteer department is full of firefighters who work full-time jobs but they still find time to serve their community.

"There's a lot of times where we miss meals at home," said Eischied. "Kids sporting events. Things like that to help our community. Something that all of us have accepted to do and we continue to do it."

The missed meals, the missed sporting events, all to make a difference and save lives.

"They did it every day of their own lives. They gave so much," said Bennett.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.