Ralston's baseball field has final home run

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — "I think baseball is like life," Ralston High School alumnus, Scott Urbach said. "You always get another opportunity. You're never as bad as you think you are, but you're never as good as you think you are," he said.

Baseball games have been played at Orval Smith Memorial Field in Ralston since 1964 and just like life, it's time to move on for Ralston High School which called the field — home.

"It was always a really special field. It's going to be missed. I'm going to miss it a lot," said former Coach Curt Shockey.

Their new digs, which is expected to be completed sometime this coming school year is just down the street. A new multi-sport complex will include new turf baseball and softball fields.

"It's going to be sweet. It's going to be really good for the kids," said Shockey.

The game featured all players who graduated from Ralston's baseball program. The teams were split up between even and odd graduating years.

"When I found out we were moving, I wanted these older players, our alumni to come and share the last game," said current Head Coach Tom Cooper.

While the field is going into retirement, the players are not.

"I will be here as long as I'm upright and breathing," Urbach said.

