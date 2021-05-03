Ralston's Independence Day parade slated to be held this summer

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) - The state’s largest Independence Day parade will happen in Ralston this summer after the coronavirus pandemic shelved the event last year.

“We can continue this amazing tradition while providing a safe experience for the parade attendees,” said Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Jason Richards. “It is a great opportunity to celebrate American values at a time when people really want, and need, to come together.”

The Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ralston are the primary sponsors of the celebration. A “modified schedule of events" will be held, including the Optimist’s Club fun run, annual parade, fire department water fight and the Ralston Fireworks Display by Bellino’s Fireworks on July 4.

Officials added the Ralston Chamber will be partnering with Bellino’s Fireworks to sell fireworks from June 25-July 4.

Officials said other normally scheduled events will not be held this year as the community transitions out of the pandemic. The intention is to bring those events back in 2022.

More details will be released in the coming weeks.

