Ralston's library brings the holiday spirit with weekend event

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday afternoon, families got to make gingerbread houses, get balloon animals and check out the Carrell Towne Village Display.

It's a free, annual event always held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

"We've seen a lot of families just enjoying the time together, getting ready for Christmas, this is kind of the kick-off for Christmas, so the city normally has done this. It's all free, It's all there for the community to enjoy, it's a really great time to say thank you, thanks for being a part of Ralston," Library Director Amanda Peña said.

The Carrell Village will be at the Library for the entire month.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.