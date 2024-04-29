Ramblewood neighbors recount Friday's devastating tornado

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — In Elkhorn’s Ramblewood neighborhood, the Bales family described the terrifying moments as Friday's tornado came through.

“We saw stuff getting thrown around coming down, I looked at my brother and said we gotta get downstairs,” Brayden Bales, Ramblewood resident said.

The terror wasn’t over in the immediate aftermath of the storm

“After it hit, we were stuck,” Amy Bales, homeowner said. “We had debris on us and I was yelling for the boys and I didn't hear from him.”

Homes, trees, vehicles all destroyed. Lives uprooted, but not taken

“All of a sudden I saw his head pop over above me and they dug us out,” Bales said.

As she and many of her neighbors started the cleanup process Saturday, volunteers were eager to step in and help. They found the little things like Amy Bales’ wallet.

“We've been looking for it since last night, one of our friend volunteers found it in the basement. it must’ve fell down.” She said

Others like Jenny Schenk had close ties to the area and felt compelled to help.

“It was definitely hard to see,” Schenk said. “We just gotta get out and help.”

While the storm may have taken a lot from neighbors, they were grateful for what it didn’t.

“We’re all alive,” Bales said.

There were only two injuries caused by the tornado in Elkhorn and no fatalities.

