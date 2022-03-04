Read Across America sweeps across the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Read Across America week continued today, and Thursday was storytime for fourth graders at Anchor Pointe Elementary School.

The three million members of the National Education Association brought the national reading week to 14,000 communities across all 50 states in the US in order to drum up excitement about reading with the help of diverse speakers from different backgrounds, professions and those who wish to unite students. Some 45 million people are expected to participate in the 2022 Read Across America week.

3 News Now’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz read a book called “The Snowy Nap" to the students today in Bennington. Stitz said it was his first time being in a school for nearly two years due to the pandemic and he was happy to be back in a school setting.

Anchor Pointe also got a visit from weekend anchor Alyssa Curtis on Monday and a virtual visit from anchor Mary Nelson on Tuesday. Curtis read the classic Green Eggs and Ham to a kindergarten class.

Meteorologist Audra Moore went to Council Bluffs to see not one but two classes of third graders at Rue Elementary School to read “Joey and the Bodacious Beans.” She then discussed meteorology with the curious students on Wednesday.

I had a great time reading to two classes of 3rd graders at Rue Elementary in Council Bluffs this afternoon for #ReadAcrossAmerica week! We read "Joey and the Bodacious Beans" and they asked some questions about what it's like to be a meteorologist. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/xLaMKCYxhr — Audra Moore (@AudraMooreWx) March 2, 2022

