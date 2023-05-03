Ready? Set... Go!: Omaha Corgi Crew announces racing event returning to the metro

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Calling all fans of racing pups and fuzzy butts!

The Omaha Corgi Crew announced on Wednesday that they will host their third annual corgi racing event, in partnership with the Omaha Sports Commission, on Saturday, May 20.

According to a press release, the event will feature local vendors, animal rescues and food trucks. There will be nine races followed by a championship race to crown the overall winner.

The event is free to attend at River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs. Proceeds will benefit local rescues through the Omaha Corgi Crew’s annual fundraising efforts.

It opens to the public at 10:00 am and the races are set to begin at 11:00 am. More information can be found at omahacorgiracing.com.

Fun fact: Though the legs may be stubby, corgis can run as fast as 25 miles per hour.

