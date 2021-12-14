Recall efforts underway for a member of the Papillion La-Vista school board

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some people in Sarpy County want a Papillion La Vista school board member recalled.

The election commission says the petitioner has a month from Nov. 22 to collect 7,229 signatures from registered voters. The recall effort was started by Loan Eby, a resident of Papillion.

Monday night at the board meeting members heard from those wishing to recall Valerie Fischer, who is listed in the petition and is the Board of Education secretary.

"While informing the public as to why we are doing a recall and the proof that we have from the board and Doctor Ripley breaking the policies. Then reading a news article in the Omaha World-Herald the other day, it seems like you're picking and choosing your policies that you want to enforce. So with that, why do we have a board?” said a member of the community.

It's a reaction to the board's handling of a fundraiser to build a physical education space at Papillion La Vista High School, which did not pass.

The petition originally included two other school board members but they were too close to their term end dates to be included.

Fisher won re-election in 2020 and says she feels the board handled the matter responsibly.

