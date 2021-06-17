Record hot temperatures bring health risks

Dangerously hot temperatures — that's the theme in today's weather.

It doesn't take long out in the heat to start experiencing medical issues.

Thursday will be a hot one and that comes with a list of things people should be aware of.

Pavement temperatures can be 40 to 60 degrees warmer than air temperatures.

But of course, the main concern is protecting people from heat-related medical issues or even death.

According to the National Weather Service, around 26% of all heatstroke deaths of children in vehicles occur when a child gains access on their own and gets trapped.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website for more tips on how to prevent heat-related illness.

