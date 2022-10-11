Records: Excelsior Springs victim found with 'trash bag, metal collar and duct tape around neck'

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs victim who escaped a man's home and knocked on nearby doors for help Friday was wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and had duct tape around her neck, according to court documents filed in Clay County the day the woman escaped.

The 22 year-old woman was handcuffed by her wrists and ankles and left in a small room in Tim Haslett's basement, ccording to details outlined in the court filing,

The room, according to investigators, was built by Haslett.

The woman was picked up on Prospect Avenue in September.

According to the documents, Haslett "whipped her while she was restrained (and) ... there were injuries on her back that were consistent with this description."

The victim reported she was raped multiple times and frequently.

When paramedics removed the lock from the victim's collar, they noted the device was restricting her breathing.

The description from court documents is similar to that provided by neighbors Monday to the KSHB 41 I-team.

The woman escaped when Haslett took his child to school.

When he returned home, law enforcement was there.

Police took Haslett into custody on an unrelated animal-control violation.

Law enforcement — including the FBI, which confirmed Tuesday it is assisting local authorities — allegedly found numerous weapons in Haslett's home.

Haslett is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and second-degree assault.

He's expected in court Tuesday afternoon.