Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Records: Iowa troopers going to border at 'no cost to Texas'

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gregory Bull/AP
File: A border patrol agent rides a vehicle along a border wall separating Tijuana, Mexico, from San Diego, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 13:54:09-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Agreements between Iowa and Texas show Iowa is donating the use of state troopers and their equipment at "no cost to Texas” to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Despite that language, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says there still is a chance Texas could eventually pick up the costs after the mission concludes. The agreements show Iowa troopers, tactical officers, command staff and an investigator will be part of the deployment.

Iowa officials have said previously they expect to send 25 to 30 officers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for a two-week mission this month. The agreements show Texas and Arizona asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018