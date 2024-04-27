Recovery efforts underway in tornado-ravaged Ramblewood neighborhood
Multiple tornadoes touched down in the greater Omaha metro area on Friday, April 27. As of Saturday evening, no fatalities were reported, and large-scale community support helped families recover what they could from the homes they lost in Elkhorn. Photos by Libby Kamrowski.
The aftermath of an EF-3 tornado in the Ramblewood neighborhood of Elkhorn, Nebraska is seen one day after the storm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now The aftermath of an EF-3 tornado in the Ramblewood neighborhood of Elkhorn, Nebraska is seen one day after the storm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now The aftermath of an EF-3 tornado in the Ramblewood neighborhood of Elkhorn, Nebraska is seen one day after the storm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now The aftermath of an EF-3 tornado in the Ramblewood neighborhood of Elkhorn, Nebraska is seen one day after the storm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now The aftermath of an EF-3 tornado in the Ramblewood neighborhood of Elkhorn, Nebraska is seen one day after the storm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
