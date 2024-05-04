Recovery efforts: Washington County officials hold town hall, Friday

KENNARD, Neb. (KMTV) — The Kennard Auditorium was filled with neighbors, Friday, to hear from Washington County officials on the tornado recovery process.

One of those neighbors in attendance was Andy Weston from Blair who is left with tree debris, a damaged roof, and part of a collapsed barn. Weston, who dealt with tons of debris in her yard said she hasn't seen any county officials in her neighborhood and is beyond frustrated.

"I feel like this meeting was a waste of my time," said Weston. "They did not seem open to addressing the issues that we're really having."

At Friday's town hall, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said he requested the national guard to come to Washington County. Robinson said there's only so much local law enforcement can handle.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency also announced that they have secured a declaration from FEMA for an individual assistance program, which will help with damage.

Through the good and bad, neighbor Cindy Picton said she's overwhelmed with gratitude with the people who have been helping her clean up.

"I came up with this saying to tell my family. Everything that matters is safe. Everything that doesn't matter is questionable," said Picton.

Picton said hearing from county leaders left her satisfied.

"You only have so many answers. It's about people coming together, trying to find where the resources are and just connecting with one another," she said.

Weston said most of the clean-up process wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers in her neighborhood.

FEMA is expected to be walking through the hardest hit neighborhoods in Washington County and collecting information as soon as Sunday.

