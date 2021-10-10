RECtober Fest held in Council Bluffs Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Residents of Council Bluffs were able to get out and about during an event to celebrate the services the city has to offer.

The city's Department of Parks and Recreation held RECtober Fest Saturday at River's Edge.

There were games, bounce houses and prizes for all ages.

The free event helped get people out, urged them to use the parks and helped get people moving.

"This event gets people out into our parks, realize how nice of spaces they have in their own backyard and hopefully helps with community spirit and they enjoy living in Council Bluffs," said Dan Bettmann with Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation.

The Department of Parks and Recreation wants community members to know about all they have to offer.

They will be hosting Winterfest in November to light up Bayliss Park.

