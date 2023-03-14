Recycled marquee letters from Ralston Arena to be made into art

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Liberty First Credit Union Arena used to be known as The Ralston Arena. Part of that legacy will continue to live on.

Five artists submitted ideas on recycling the letters from the marquee.

The Ralston Arts and Creative District Board selected two projects. The first is colorful and will go up at 72nd and Main Street.

"We believe that the population for metro Omaha will want to discover what our creative movement is all about as we present more in our creative arts district and throughout our business environments,” said Jody Strauch, Ralston Arts and Creative District board member.

The second project is part of a concept that's in the works.

The vision pairs the art with an interactive water feature. Some fundraising needs to happen before that becomes reality.

