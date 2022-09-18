Red Cross holds blood drive at Gene Leahy Mall on Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A little pinch never hurt anybody but actually can help others. Some dealt with a little bit of discomfort to do just that over the weekend.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Gene Leahy Mall on Saturday morning.

Donors were able to give blood inside one of the Red Cross' Bloodmobiles.

The staff said now is a good time to donate, as their stock is typically low this time of year.

"We're just kind of out here trying to get some donors. Donations have been down during the summer months. We've seen a decline in donors so we're trying to pad that up going into our winter months. So blood only lasts about 40 days on shelves and it gets used just as quick as it gets put up there," said Sara Griffith.

There was also free hands-on CPR training for all ages.

Staff also said that you can always head to Red Cross’s website for more information on how you can donate blood.

