ISP investigating fatal accident involving Red Oak Police officer

RED OAK, IA. (KMTV) — The Red Oak Police Department told 3 News Now that an investigation is underway following a fatal accident involving a Red Oak police officer and a child Monday evening.

The age and gender of the victim has not been released at this time.

The incident took place at N. Broadway Street in Red Oak. Red Oak, Iowa is about 55 miles east of Omaha.

Chief Justin Rhamy told 3 News Now that the incident did not involve a high speed chase, but no other details about what happened have been released yet.

The officer involved is on administrative leave as Iowa State Patrol investigates.

Iowa State Patrol also confirmed that it is taking part in the investigation and more details will be available later.

