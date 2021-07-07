Red raspberry season in full swing at Bellevue Berry Farm

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Red raspberry season is in full swing at the Bellevue Berry Farm.

Families can pick their own for $3 per pound all while enjoying a unique farm experience that's perfect for kids. Raspberries are available for picking until the first frost in October, and blackberries will be ready for harvest at the end of this month.

The farm is open for picking only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"It's nice to get outside," said co-owner Tyson Schaefer. "Everybody's looking for something to do this summer and it's a relatively inexpensive way to get outside and do something with the kids, so they like to be out here in kind of a farm atmosphere."

There are also animals, bounce pillows, a 120-foot-long pirate ship and more.

Admission is free unless your kids want to experience the play area.

The farm is located off the West Papio Trail near South 48th Street in Papillion.

