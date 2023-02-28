Redevelopment for heart of South Omaha could be on the way: Proposed project to create unified image

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The project discussed is known as 'Adelante II South Omaha' and has been in the works for years.

"Imagine an inclusive economic development center based on Latino culture, while also addressing other significant district needs," said Itzel Lopez, president of The Latino Economic Development Council.

It focuses on the 24th Street corridor, surrounding businesses and neighborhoods.

"COVID hit this business district hard, and was one of the most deeply affected areas in Nebraska," said Marcos Mora, festival producer, Cinco De Mayo Omaha.

The project would be done in phases. Starting with La Plaza De La Raza and then it would include affordable housing and a parking structure.

"The design or the designers or whoever needs to remember that the star of the show is the people and not the design of the hardscape," said Marty Shukert, principal, RDG Planning & Design.

The current parking lot would shift to be a shaded pavilion with a stage for performance and community space.

"People think of the Gene Leahy Mall downtown. They think of Stinson Park in Aksarben. We are trying to create that kind of vibrant environment in South Omaha at La Plaza de la Raza," said Roger Garcia, Douglas County commissioner for District 1.

Creating more green space and even a spot for kids.

"What happens here will enrich the rest of the Omaha community, and provide a real destination for people from all over the city to enjoy," Shukert said.

So what happens next in the plan?

"The next step will be to design it; the diagram that is up there now, that we talked about today, is just a beginning step," Shukert said.

So far, Douglas County and the City of Omaha have each provided $500,000 from ARPA funding, now they wait for ARPA funding from the state.

"That is being discussed currently at the legislature. So we are trying to ensure that those funds do come through so that this project sees the light of day," Garcia said.

But they hope to break ground, later this year.

"It is a coordinated way of addressing a lot of opportunities for what's a really special place in the community," Shukert said.

