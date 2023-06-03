Reeling in the fun at Lake Manawa during Iowa's free fishing weekend

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — This weekend brings license-free fishing in Iowa. 3 News Now photojournalist Wade Lux went to Lake Manawa to see what he could catch!

One thing to note: there are still regulations in place about catching and keeping species of certain sizes, regardless of the license-free fishing days.

Iowa DNT encourages those who are interested to cast a line and the department has made it easy with online resources.

Find information about Iowa DNR free fishing resources here

