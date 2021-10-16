Remains found near Montezuma, Iowa identified as Xavior Harrelson

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — In May, days before his 11th birthday, Xavior Harrelson went missing near Montezuma, Iowa. On Friday, the Poweshiek Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains found near his home were the remains of Harrelson.

The office said it was notified about the results on Friday by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and that a cause of death has “not been released at this time.”

His remains were found in a cornfield just a few miles northwest of Montezuma.

