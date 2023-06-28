Remains of Korean War soldier returns to Nebraska for burial

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A soldier who fought in the Korean War is heading home nearly 73 years after his death.

The remains of 18-year-old Private First Class Dale Dewayne Thompson left Eppley Airfield for Valentine, Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon.

Patriot Guard riders were there to escort the Nebraska Army National Guard van carrying his body.

Thompson was listed as missing in action after his platoon was ambushed in North Korea. He was presumed dead until his remains were identified in November.

Thompson will be laid to rest with his parents on Friday.

