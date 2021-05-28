Remains of missing Kansas City boy pulled from Indiana river

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Indiana officials have found the body of a missing Kansas City boy who disappeared while on vacation.

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity to 41 Action News Tuesday.

Kyrin Carter, 12, has autism and walked away from the Best Western in Hammond, Indiana, on May 15.

Search efforts have been ongoing, and local officials recently began stopping the flow to the Little Calumet River to search for the missing child.

On Monday, a volunteer kayaker located what appeared to be a body approximately 300 feet away from where Kyrin went missing, according to local police.

Police estimate the body would have been in around 14 feet of water, but with the river drained, it was found in about eight feet.

The kayaker said he kept going out in his free time to find the boy and help, and he noticed something sticking slightly out of the water near two logs and notified police.

Police do not suspect foul play.

The coroner's office was able to make the identification but has not yet released a cause of death.

