Remembering Det. Kerrie Orozco 7 years after her death and others at Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco was shot and killed in the line of duty on this day seven years ago.

On May 20, 2015 Orozco arrived on the scene of an incident to provide backup for another officer near 30th and Martin Streets. Gunfire was exchanged and Orozco was hit. She later died from her injuries and tributes poured in.

Orozco died just hours before she was supposed to begin her maternity leave and bring her baby daughter, who was born prematurely. home from the hospital.

She was remembered today at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Grand Island on Friday.

This year, Reserve Deputy Kevin Patrick Kennedy, Jr. of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was added to the memorial wall.

According to the Officer Down memorial page, he died from complications as the result of contracting COVID in the line of duty.

His daughter spoke at the ceremony.

"And, although, every day is hard without him, I have peace with my dad. I believe that he is one of the lucky few that truly lived,” said Mary Ellen Kennedy.

Reserve Deputy Kennedy was a United States Marine Corps veteran and he served with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for more than 21 years.

