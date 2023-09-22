Remembering Officer Jason 'Tye' Pratt's death 20 years later

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week marks 20 years since Omaha Police Sergeant Jason 'Tye' Pratt was killed in the line of duty.

In 2003, officers, community members and the governor came together to honor his memory and sacrifice.

Pratt was helping fellow officers search for a suspect who came out from behind bushes near 34th and Corby and opened fire.

Pratt was hit and died of his injuries 8 days later.

He was a husband, father of two and as many remembered him a — brother to all.

Pratt was 30 years old. He had been with OPD for seven years and was promoted to sergeant the day before his death.

