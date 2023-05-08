Renaissance Festival of Nebraska celebrates 15th year

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — This past weekend people in the metro had a chance to step back in time, to an era of knights, jesters, romance and magic as the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska opened one of two themed weekend festivals.

This marked the 15th year of the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska.

This year's festival featured all of the classic mid-millennium forms of entertainment including jugglers, acrobats, magicians and even some jousting. Folks also had a chance to enjoy some Renaissance food, drink and artisanal products.

“Love and romance is in the air and it’s a completely immersive experience like no other,” said Queen Elizabeth.

“If you like seeing horseback riding, knights on horseback, colliding. Lots of shields, lots of metal, that’s what you need to see out here,” said Lord Dudley.

“Are you going to be jousting,” asked 3 News Now Photojournalist Kevin Rempe.

Elizabeth: “Yes! Yes, he is!”

Dudley: “I used to joust your majesty but I’m more of a lover than a fighter really.”

Elizabeth: “If you ride on that joust, I believe I could really consider you a suitor.”

