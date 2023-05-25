Renovated splash pad gives South Omaha park a spruced-up place to cool off this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — No matter if you call it a spray ground or splash pad, the one at Upland Park got a welcome facelift.

At a grand re-opening Thursday, Omaha Parks and Recreation celebrated the complete replacement of the 2,600 square foot play area.

The $400,000 project has new water features, surfacing and shaded canopy seating areas.

"To even go farther about where we need to make improvements, where we need to potentially add new features like this to fill the gap. We want everything to be very accessible within maybe a 10 minute walk, if we can achieve that, or maybe less than a quarter mile. That they can go out their door and be at a park or an ammenity of this magnitude,” said Omaha City Parks Director Matt Kalcevich

Upland Park is at 30th and Jefferson in South Omaha

