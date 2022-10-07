Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is often marketed as an affordable place to live, while still having a city's appeal.

Many renters say though, that's not the case anymore.

"You come into the Midwest because you would believe the Midwest is a lot cheaper than other regions in the country," said Kris Konou, an Omaha resident.

Konou says he's been trying to move out and into his own place but can't afford it right now.

"I'm searching for more two bedroom apartments right now and I've been seeing things that are up in the thousands and that’s a little too much for me," Konou said. "I can’t afford that myself, so I'd rather room with someone else."

Life-long Omaha resident Macey Glazebrook does live by herself, but she too says Omaha is getting too expensive.

"Rent has gone up. I just renewed my lease... everywhere else has gone up so it's been hard finding a new apartment and affording it," Glazebrook said.

"Affordable" is defined by your housing cost being 30% or less of your income, experts say, but many are paying more than that in Omaha.

"There are a lot of people who are cost-burdened who are paying more than 30%," said Erin Feichtinger, director of policy with the Women's Fund of Omaha. "And even more who are severely cost burdened who are paying a substantial part of their income towards housing."

Feichtinger says the city isn't using the time, energy or resources to build affordable housing.

"We have also, as a city not invested an adequate amount of time and energy and resources into building more affordable housing for the folks who currently live here and instead have spent a lot of time building units that are for people more in the upper middle class," she said.

Existing buildings have raised prices, but many new buildings are going up. We checked: Many apartments, new or existing, are charging over $1,000 for a studio or one-bedroom apartment.

"I'm not sure who we’re building this housing for," Feichtinger said.

Feichtinger says housing costs are a ripple effect, which impacts the quality of life and then the vibrancy of a city. She says when young professionals with a stable job and income are saying rent is very expensive, it's a really bad sign.

The City Planning Department is working on a Housing Affordability Action Plan. They are welcoming public comments until October 14 that can be submitted to omahaplanning@cityofomaha.org.