REO Speedwagon tour stop happening in Ralston this year

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Now that things are opening back up, bands are coming back to the metro. This October, classic rock band REO Speedwagon will be making a stop at the Ralston Arena.

Organizers said tickets start at $35.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. for the October 12 show. You'll be able to purchase tickets by visiting the Ralston Arena website that day.

The band includes two original members and is known for songs such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”

The stop will also feature special guest The Steel Woods.

