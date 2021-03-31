Rep. Axne expands access to COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (KMTV) - Congresswoman Cindy Axne is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine by investing more than $11 million in central and Southwest Iowa as part of the American Rescue Plan.

All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs is getting more than $1.6 million. Axne said the health centers can use the money to treat vulnerable populations, deliver health care to people at risk for the virus and make improvements to infrastructure.

"Really what we saw during COVID is just an exacerbation of systemic issues within our healthcare system that have been here all along. It's time that we right those, it's time that we make sure every person has affordable, quality healthcare in their own backyard," Axne said. "This will give us some capacity to move that agenda forward."

The American Rescue Plan is bringing more than $48 million to support 14 health centers across the Hawkeye State.