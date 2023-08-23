Rep. Bacon visits eCreamery warehouse and distribution center; owners urge protections for small businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — eCreamery serves and ships ice cream through its store, website, and Amazon. On Tuesday, the confectioner gave Rep. Don Bacon a tour of its warehouse and distribution center.

The founders urged Bacon for more laws to protect small businesses involving the use of data.

"We want to make sure that when decisions are made, they keep small businesses in mind and how it affects small business owners in reaching their customers," Becky App, co-founder said.

The ice cream maker says it uses several free or low-cost digital applications to help run their business.

"We commonly use data in e-commerce situations where we can find our customer and connect with a need and solution," App said.

She said that they do not use data to collect people's personal information, unintentionally, but rather as a marketing tool to promote their business.

The company is concerned that proposed rules about privacy for large tech companies could ultimately hurt small businesses.

"If we put in legislation to stop that, that means advertising would be less effective and targeting would be less effective. They're going to have to spend more money or — if their budget is the same — it would be less effective," Rep. Don Bacon said.

eCreamery wants legislation to support several policy issues to protect its ability to effectively market to customers. One thing the business supports is a national privacy law.

"Our goal was to educate Congressman Bacon on how we use data to help the consumer and help grow our small business. I think he was able to learn how we do this on a day-to-day basis," App said.

