Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rep. Cindy Axne unveils legislation to help Iowans on Social Security

items.[0].videoTitle
Right now, Iowa seniors are dealing with some big headaches when it comes to getting help with their Social Security questions. On Wednesday, Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne unveiled new legislation aimed at improving the process.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 18:50:46-04

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — Right now, Iowa seniors are dealing with some big headaches when it comes to getting help with their Social Security questions. On Wednesday, Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne unveiled new legislation aimed at improving the process.

Axne talked about how her office has received hundreds of calls from Iowans running into difficulties with the Social Security hotline.

Many times, Iowans haven't been able to speak with a person because local Social Security offices have been closed due to the pandemic and haven't been taking those calls.

"It's a real simple bill. It says the Social Security offices need to allocate the resources and the staff to have regular people manning their phones for regular business hours 8-5 Monday-Friday. This should not be that hard,” she said.

Axne says these calls have been the primary way for Iowans to get in touch with the agency.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018