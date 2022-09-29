Rep. Don Bacon has emergency appendectomy; expects to be released from hospital today

WASHINGTON — In a news release, the office of Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon said he "was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital late last night for intense abdominal pain, which was diagnosed as appendicitis. He had an emergency appendectomy late last night, which he described as a 'home run.'"

“I want to thank the medical team at Walter Reed Hospital for the efficient and swift care they provided not only to me, but those they serve daily,” said Bacon in a statement. “I’m looking forward to a full recovery and quickly returning to work.”

Bacon is expected to be released later today.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.