Rep. Don Bacon to seek another congressional term

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Representative Don Bacon announced Monday that he's seeking another congressional term in 2022.

Rep. Bacon, a Republican, serves the 2nd District of Nebraska.

See a statement from Rep. Bacon below:

“Angie and I would like to thank our family, friends and supporters for their encouragement and prayers as we have made the decision to continue serving the 2nd District of Nebraska. I have been blessed, due to the support of the citizens of our district, to be instrumental in the restoration of our military strength, expanding opportunities for foster youth, strengthening our AG economy, working across the aisle to find consensus, and many other initiatives and expect to have more impact in the coming year due to my rise in seniority and new leadership positions. I look forward to continuing my focus on issues of critical importance for Nebraska, taking back the House from Speaker Pelosi, and working hard for the 2nd District, as well as being re-elected in 2022.”

