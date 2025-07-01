Rep. Don Bacon won't seek re-election leaving door open for District 2 race

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday morning, Congressman Don Bacon officially announced he won't seek re-election. He still has a year and a half left of his term. Leaving the door wide open for District 2 in 2026. Reporter Molly Hudson met with two of the candidates in a tightly contested democratic field in District 2.



Ten years as the representative for Nebraska's congressional district 2. Congressman Don Bacon says it will come to an end at the end of this term.

"Today I am announcing that I am not running for re-election, so I feel emotional. It's been a great 10 years," Bacon said.

This announcement opens the door for change.

"To win this district, you gotta be all in and you can't leave anything on the table, and we've done it five times. So I think it is time for a new Republican to be your nominee, that can do 12- to 14-hour days and hold this seat," Bacon said.

As of Monday night, no Republican candidates have officially entered the race. But four Democratic candidates have.

Candidate Denise Powell thanked Bacon for his service and thinks this is a moment for something new.

"It's clear that people are feeling really uncertain right now, and they are a little afraid, and I think they are looking for someone who understands that and sees that, and is willing to stand up and speak up for them," Powell said.

Mark Johnston is another Democrat eyeing the seat and hopes a Democrat will be the next representative. Looking at the experience of the other candidates, he knows the race will be a challenge.

"I think what I bring is this ability to reach out to maybe a broader spectrum of people just because, you know, I have had all this experience of life," Johnston said.

State Senator John Cavanaugh is also in the race. Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to his team for an interview.

Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding is also rumored to be a potential candidate. He told the Wall Street Journal he will be making and announcement Tuesday. Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to him for a comment but did not hear back.