Reporter Zach Williamson spent early morning hours with striking workers Kellogg's factory in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kellogg’s workers have entered a second week on strike. This morning, 3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson headed down to the picket line to spend some time with those on strike.

The strike came after Kellogg’s and the BCTGM union failed to reach a new deal once the former contract expired.

Strikers tell us the biggest gripe they have has to do with the amount workers worked as well as fair pay for employees.

Many in the community have donated supplies to keep the strikers going including food and wood for fires to stay warm.

Tomorrow, Williamson will have a report on what it was like to spend the wee hours with strikers.

