Reprimand letter ends Iowa superintendent's virus dispute

ABC15
Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 12:10:07-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district says he’s pleased complaints against him stemming from a refusal to return students to in-person classes last year amid a surge in coronavirus cases has been resolved.

On Wednesday, a state panel approved an administrative law judge’s decision that Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart should have a letter of public reprimand placed into his permanent licensure file. The judge denied a state request that Ahart be required to complete 15 hours of ethics training.

The complaints stemmed from the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that schools provide at least half-time in-person learning, arguing parent choice outweighed the risks of being infected with the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
