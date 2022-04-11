Reptiles slither into La Vista for Sunday expo

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Reptile Expo, showcasing a wide variety of snakes, geckos, tarantulas and more slithered its way into La Vista on Sunday.

There aren’t many places where so many snakes can be seen in one room. Big or small, the expo had them all and some in attendance weren’t afraid to take a few home.

"There’s a wide variety of colors," Danny Schumann, owner of Schumann and Sons Pythons said.

Schumann, who sells ball pythons, said many are considering the specific snake for a pet. In fact, vendors at the expo say more people are buying reptiles like geckos and even bearded dragons either as pets or for other interests.

"Some people, it's an impulse buy other people, it’s a project," Schumann said.

Schumann said there’s a strong community of reptilian experts in Omaha ready to help those new to caring for reptiles.

"We’ve been in this since 2007 and just kind of, it’s all just a huge family of people kind of, they help out every which way you need," Schumann said.

With events like the expo, the hope is that more people will check out these cold-blooded creatures.

"I would hope it breaks down the fear of reptiles by seeing them in this type of environment," said Glenn Eisel, show producer.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.