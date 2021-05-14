Republican Nebraska state senator renews call for GOP to ditch President Trump

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time for the Republican Party to move on from President Donald Trump.

That’s what State Senator John McCollister is seeking and he’s not alone.

He recently joined a group of more than 100 notable Republicans: ‘A Call for American Renewal,’ which seeks to push the Republican Party past Trump and instead focus on the country’s founding ideals.

“We’re still fighting for the soul of the Republican Party. We want to remake it have it believe in truth and rule of law and we’re not seeing that much from the hardcore Trump supporters,” said McCollister.

And if that doesn’t happen, and the party again embraces Trump in 2024, McCollister isn’t ruling out creating a new political party.

At some point I think a number of us will give up,” he said.

McCollister, who represents parts of Central and West Omaha in the legislature, also is challenging the candidates running for Nebraska governor, asking them to go on the record about the 2020 election and if they believe Joe Biden is the legitimate president.

We have the answer from one of them.

Charles Herbster sat down with 3 News Now last month and said there was no way to really know.

“I can only say this. As an individual who's watched elections all of my life, it's very difficult personally for me to believe that Joe Biden got over 80 million votes,“ said Herbster at the time.

McCollister was disappointed with the answer

“I think as the election for governor goes forward, he may want to rephrase that or give a different answer,” said McCollister.

