Residents concerned and react on social media about loud noises coming from cars

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People took to social media to post their experiences about hearing what sounded like cars backfiring in their neighborhoods.

Craig Carlson and his neighbors near 168th and Maple are all too familiar with the noise.

"It's been getting progressively worse over the summer and in to the fall these last few months," Carlson said.

It's not cars backfiring or gun shots. It's coming from "tuned" cars. These vehicles have been altered to make these loud pops.

Carlson says the noises keep him up constantly.

"I have young kids. Ever since my kids were born. I wake up in the middle of the night with loud noises. Kind of the dad instinct. When kids are revving their engines a mile or two away, they're loud enough that they're waking us up, waking my kids, my wife," he said.

This is not just happening in Northwest or West Omaha. In fact, it's happening all over the city.

Carlson reached out to City Councilwoman Aimee Melton. She said the best way to restore the quiet is more enforcement. She's been in contact with the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to collaborate.

"In my opinion, this is something where it's probably just a few people," Melton said. "It's just a few cars. I don't think we have that many cars out there that are modified to make this kind of noise. It's just a few people that are doing this. I think if we can just kind of get on it, maybe get them stopped, and potentially cited."

OPD said the noises could be criminal if drivers are intentionally disturbing the peace.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.